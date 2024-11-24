The Denver Broncos rebounded from back-to-back losses by wrecking the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. Quarterback Bo Nix shredded the Falcons’ defense in the most impressive performance of his excellent rookie season and the Broncos won 38-6. However, standout safety Brandon Jones missed the game with an abdominal issue. Now Jones’ Week 12 availability is in jeopardy.

Denver added Jones to the injury report on Saturday due to illness, per Broncos reporter Andrew Mason. He’s questionable for the team’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos signed Jones to a three-year, $20 million deal prior to the 2024 season. He was added as a replacement for veteran safety Justin Simmons, who joined the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent after the 2023 campaign. Simmons was outspoken about the team’s disappointing loss to the Broncos last Sunday.

Jones has been excellent for the Broncos in his debut season in Denver. Despite missing the Week 11 contest, he leads the team in total tackles as well as solo takedowns. He also has three passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Jones was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent the first four years of his career in Miami but he’s clearly enjoying a breakout season in his first year with the Broncos. Jones has already reached a new career-high for solo tackles and he’s just six takedowns shy of setting a personal best mark for total tackles.

The Broncos are also enjoying a breakout season from Nix, who seems to improve each week. Nix was on fire in Week 11, going 28/33 for 307 yards and four touchdowns against the Falcons. The first-year passer didn’t turn the ball over and was only sacked once in an eye-opening performance.

Although he’ll face stiff competition from frontrunner Jayden Daniels, Nix has played his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Teammate Patrick Surtain II went beyond OROTY talk, suggesting Nix is playing at an MVP level.

The Broncos established themselves as legitimate playoff contenders with their win over Atlanta. Denver looks to keep rolling when the team travels to Las Vegas to take on the 2-8 Raiders in Week 12.