In recent weeks, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has thrust his name smack dab into the middle of the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. After putting up a dominant four touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nix has made a strong case for actually winning the award.

Nix has shown remarkable growth in his rookie season. While some of his teammates certainly agree that he should be in the OPOY conversation, cornerback Pat Surtain II boldly proclaimed that Nix should be considered for an even more prestigious award, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

“He's him,” Surtain said. “I told him, ‘Man, you trying to win MVP.' It's not even looking like Offensive Rookie of the Year. It's looking like MVP right now.”

Bo Nix putting together stellar rookie season

In recent seasons, the Broncos' offense has lacked an identity. On top of going through a carousel of quarterbacks, the offense has had an unfortunate knack for being rather inept. So with Nix currently leading a potent Broncos offense in just his rookie season, it undoubtedly has fans feeling excited for the future.

For the first time in a good while, players are actually having fun playing in the Broncos offense, thanks to Nix. Since Week 4, the young QB has been on a tear with a 66% completion percentage, 1,675 passing yards, 188 rush yards, 14 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

“He’s been on fire all year. He’s been doing really well, especially his confidence and the way he carries himself in the locker room,” said wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. “With his elusiveness and being able to extend plays, he doesn’t quit on any plays. He’s Bo Nix. He wants to make the most of every play so it’s a lot of fun playing with him.”

While the Nix and the Broncos have been fun to watch this season, head coach Sean Payton insists the brakes be pumped on all the Nix hype, via Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan.

“Let's not send this kid to Canton quite yet, please. All right?,” said Payton. “We're sitting here, middle of the season. He's playing well. I'm excited. The film showed he's playing well. The film showed a few things, though, that I wanted to scream at him about.”

Nix did get drafted into one of the best situations coach-wise with Payton, who has a history of being a bit of a quarterback whisperer. But if this is just a sample size of Nix's potential, Broncos fans should undoubtedly be excited for the future.