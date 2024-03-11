The Denver Broncos have found their replacement for safety Justin Simmons now that NFL free agency is under way.
The Broncos are signing Brandon Jones to a three-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:
“The #Broncos plan to sign safety Brandon Jones to a three-year deal, per source.”
The contract will not become official until the NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon.
The three-year contract will be worth $20 million, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. Jones will get $12.5 million guaranteed with an average of about $6.6 million per season.
The Broncos saved $14.5 million when they released veteran safety Justin Simmons earlier this week, and those savings will help pay for his replacement in Jones.
The new Broncos safety entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of Texas in 2020 with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in 54 games over the last four seasons, earning 30 starts. In those contests, Jones recorded 238 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, nine pass breakups, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions.
The Broncos are also losing a piece of their offensive line.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
As a rookie in 2020, Cushenberry was named the Broncos' starting center. During his time in Denver, he endured three different coaching staffs. In 2023 under the direction of former NFL lineman and new Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief, Cushenberry put together one of his best seasons.
PFF gave Cushenberry a solid 73.2 overall grade for the 2023 season. He graded even higher as a pass blocker with a grade of 76.4. One of the biggest knocks against Cushenberry in 2023 was penalties, as he drew five of them. He also allowed one sack, four quarterback hits, and 14 pressures.