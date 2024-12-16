The Denver Broncos picked up their fourth straight win in a 31-13 beatdown of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. But while the final score indicated a laugher, the Broncos faced some serious adversity against the Colts. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a three-interception game, throwing his third pick with Denver trailing 13-7 halfway through the third quarter. The Broncos appeared on the verge of choking away an important home game until the team’s 21-point fourth quarter transformed the contest into an easy win.

Although Nix is putting together a sensational rookie season that seems certain to establish him as the Broncos’ long term answer at QB, fans in Denver turned on the first-year passer during his rough start Sunday. That fact was not lost on wideout Courtland Sutton.

After the Week 15 victory, Sutton said he heard the home crowd getting on Nix and called it “disheartening” and “BS,” per Broncos reporter Zac Stevens on X. The receiver made it clear the team is fully confident in the young quarterback.

Denver selected Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft. He’s played exceptionally well as a rookie, trailing only the Washington Commanders’ first-year signal caller Jayden Daniels for Rookie of the Year honors. Still, there have been hiccups over the course of the season, as you would expect with any young player. But Sutton has consistently had his quarterback’s back.

Bo Nix has delivered for the Broncos in his rookie season

The seventh-year WR gave Nix a major endorsement after his first win as a starter in Week 3. Sutton hyped up the QB after a four-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. And he’s even likened their potential partnership to the highly successful Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection in Green Bay.

So, clearly, Sutton is not going to remain silent when Nix is getting booed at home in a game the Broncos ended up winning 31-13. Nonetheless, the rookie quarterback did not play well for most of the afternoon. He finished with 20 completions for 130 yards, tossing three touchdowns along with three interceptions. Nix was also Denver’s leading rusher with 23 yards. Although, that says more about the Broncos’ lack of a running game than anything else.

Sutton is enjoying a Pro Bowl-caliber season. The wideout is on pace for a new career-high in receptions as well as his second-most receiving yards and touchdowns in a season. Nix, meanwhile, has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,972 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games. He’s also added 327 rushing yards and four additional scores on the ground.

Most importantly, the Broncos are winning. The team improved to 9-5 with Sunday’s win and, despite playing in a highly competitive division with the 13-1 Kansas City Chiefs and 8-6 LA Chargers, Denver currently holds the second Wild Card berth.

The Broncos have a 93 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to ESPN. But the team, and its young quarterback, will be tested with games against the Chargers, Bengals and Chiefs to close out the season.