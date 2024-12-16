The Denver Broncos got a win in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, but Bo Nix did not have the game that he wanted. Nix finished the game with 130 passing yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions. After the game, Nix was asked about what he says to his wide receivers after they drop passes.

“I would be kind of a loser if I said something,” Nix said via Broncos reporter Zac Stevens.

“Not going to lie, it's tough. You start getting in your head start questioning … am I actually seeing it? I feel like everybody goes through it, those who can get themselves out of it, finish the game and win … that's usually when you find some maturity, some growth,” Nix continued.

Despite the three interceptions, the Broncos still won comfortably against the Colts, but if they want to maximize their potential and get into the playoffs, Nix is going to have to play better. There's no chance of them winning the division with the Kansas City Chiefs at 13-1, but the Broncos will be the in the wild card if they finish strong.

Bo Nix plans to be better for the Broncos

The Broncos will only go as far as Bo Nix can take them, and he knows that he has to play better.

“I've got to be better … regardless that's three [interceptions], you start feeling like every time I throw it, is it going to get picked? You start having those mental thoughts, it's challenging,” Nix said. “It's probably the toughest part of playing the position … don't let one turn into a false vision and see things that aren't actually there.”

Head coach Sean Payton puts the blame on himself for the way some of the calls went.

“I get mad at myself, couple of the calls I gave him,” Payton said. “He had one read that he knows better, but look, it was just one of those nights when [we] weren't as efficient, especially against a zone defense like that. … There were just a few forced throws and a few dumb calls by me that I've got to be better.”

Throughout the season, Nix has shown progression and has helped the Broncos have a solid season, and if he and Payton can continue to stay on the same page, good things will happen. Their defense is also one of the best in the league, which has made them a formidable team.