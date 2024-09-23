The Denver Broncos were able to get a convincing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, and it showed what could come with Bo Nix as the quarterback. Nix finished the game with 216 passing yards and nine carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. After the game, wide receiver Courtland Sutton had nothing but good things to say about Nix and was excited about the potential of the quarterback.

“Him being able to see the defense and understanding the game plan and knowing what plays will work for us, it's encouraging to see that, because it's only his third week,” Sutton said. “I think I've spoken at length about it still being early for him. The strides that he's made so far are very encouraging, but he's only going to continue to get better. The more he sees defenses, the more he gets reps, the more he gets to be able to go out there and see the full-speed game reps, he's only going to continue to get better.

“I think we got to see a really good glimpse of the potential of where he can take this offense and where we can go as an offense with him at the helm,” Sutton said.”

As the season progresses, there's no doubt that Nix will have his ups and downs, but it was good for the Broncos to see what he's capable of when all things are clicking.

Bo Nix leads Broncos to first win of season

After the Broncos' victory, Bo Nix opened up about the energy that the team had before going into the game.

“It was great,” Nix said. “Before the game, we wanted to hear the music and have a party. We played motivated today. We went out there and executed at a high level. I think that's what it's supposed to feel like. You get back in the locker room and everybody is really excited. You put so much into the week. You put so much effort, time [and] energy [in]. Those are what those moments are about. That's what you want to get to. You want to get to those postgame celebrations.”

Nix won the starting job during the preseason with his play, and head coach Sean Payton still has that same confidence and belief in his quarterback that he's always had.

“It's our job to paint a perfect picture for this player,” Payton said. “… We used to say that about whoever is under [center]. Our job as coaches, as receivers [is] we have to paint the picture. When we do that, this guy is going to be something.”