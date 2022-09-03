Courtland Sutton details impact Russell Wilson will have on Broncos

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos signed superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to a mega contract extension. The $245 million dollar deal which ties Wilson to Denver for seven more years, makes Wilson one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league.

Wilson could have easily demanded more money and reset the quarterback market, but he explained that money was not the driving force.

“For me, it wasn’t about how much,” Russell Wilson explained. “It was about how many – how many Super Bowls we can win.”

Having an elite quarterback in the Mile High City not only excites fans, but also has Broncos pass catchers excited as well. One of the most excited includes Courtland Sutton.

Sutton, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2018, has yet to fully explode as a wide receiver. It’s hard to fault Sutton, however, with the carousel of quarterbacks he has had tossing him the ball.

Sutton is on the verge of breaking off a monster season, and was very excited to hear about Wilson’s contract extension.

“It’s going to be huge for our franchise,” said Sutton. “Him being here brought excitement and has brought a new level of expectations and hope to our team and to this organization. To be able to have him around for years to come, somebody of his caliber, is exciting.”

Russell Wilson’s work ethic has easily worn off on his teammates, and it could show on the field this upcoming season. Sutton explained how Wilson was very deserving of the contract extension.

“It’s not given, none of that money was given to him,” said Sutton. “It’s all things that he’s earned by the way that he carries himself, by the way that he works. He demands excellence out of himself and everybody around him.”