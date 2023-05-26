Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Russell Wilson and Mike McGlinchey are teammates on the Denver Broncos heading into next season, the first time the two will play on the same side of the field — but McGlinchey hasn’t always been a fan of the star quarterback.

“For the longest time, I really couldn’t stand Russell because of how many times he beat us,” the offensive tackle said, per Aric DiLalla of Denverbroncos.com.

But after getting some practices in with the QB, the Broncos free agent addition has changed his tune.

“To be in the locker room with him and to be able to be in the huddle with him now has been awesome. Russ, first and foremost, he’s a workhorse. There’s nobody in the building that works harder than him. He’s addicted to this game and is addicted to trying to be great. That rubs off on a lot of people.”

McGlinchey signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with Broncos in March. The former San Francisco 49er is 4-17 all-time against Wilson, but had some high praise for the 34-year-old.

“There’s a reason that he’s had the success in this league that he’s had,” Broncos’ Mike McGlinchey continued. “I’m excited for what we can all do together, because I think with coach [Payton], with Russ, with the talent we have on this team, I think we have a really good shot to help Russ get to even higher heights than he’s been.”

Russell Wilson is entering his second season with the team, hoping to live up to the gaudy expectations that were set last year.

“I want to have the best offseason of my life,” Wilson said on Thursday after the team’s first OTA practice open to the media, per DiLalla. “I want to be the best version of me, and I’m looking forward to the work of it all and doing that. You always want to be in the best shape of your life. I’m ready for that. I feel better than ever.”

With a new look offense and the addition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos figure to be much better than their 5-12 showing in 2022.