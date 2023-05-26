Sean Payton hopes to return the Denver Broncos to glory as he takes over as the franchise’s head coach. If that is going to happen, he is presumably going to need a productive and consistent year from quarterback Russell Wilson. As the team hit the field in their Organized Training Activity (OTA), Payton gave a positive assessment of the veteran quarterback.

Payton explained that for the last few weeks, the Broncos were largely in the weight room, but now that they are on the field, he can make some assessments of his players. That includes Wilson.

“He looks good, he looks sharp. He is picking it (the Broncos offense) up,” Payton said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wilson is a controversial figure at this point in his career. He was a superstar during the large majority of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He made the Pro Bowl 9 times in his 10 years with Seattle, and he ranked with the top quarterbacks in the NFL when it came to throwing the deep ball.

Wilson was at his best during 2013 season when the Seahawks earned a Super Bowl victory as he threw for 3,357 yards while completing 63.1 percent of his passes. He had a 26 to 9 touchdown to interception ratio, and he also ran for 539 yards.

He was traded by the Seahawks to the Broncos prior to the 2022 season, and his first season in Denver was a major struggle. His 16 to 11 touchdown to interception ratio was brutal, and he heard criticism from the start of the season to its conclusion.

If Wilson is going to revive his career, he must have a solid start to the season or Sean Payton may be forced to replace him