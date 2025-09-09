Back in December 2022, conversations about a potential new home for the Denver Broncos were already in motion. That month, then-Mayor Michael Hancock publicly voiced his hope that any future stadium would remain inside Denver city limits. He acknowledged the significance of Empower Field at Mile High, which opened in 2011, but also admitted that the NFL's wave of mega-stadiums meant discussions about upgrades or replacements were inevitable.

Hancock stressed that ”it's a statewide gem,” adding that he wanted the Broncos to stay rooted in Denver no matter what ownership decided. Even with a $100 million refurbishment plan on the table at the time, fans knew bigger plans could eventually emerge.

Fast-forward to today, and those bigger plans have arrived. In a joint letter posted by the Broncos on X, formerly Twitter, team owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that Burnham Yard in downtown Denver will be the preferred site for a privately funded, retractable-roof stadium.

The new venue will anchor a mixed-use district, turning what was once a vital rail yard into a hub that combines sports, entertainment, and community development.

”Denver has been the proud home of the Broncos since Day 1. This community-inspired vision will allow our city and team to continue to grow and thrive together at Burnham Yard.”

The message underlined not only the cultural importance of the franchise to Colorado but also the opportunity to connect neighborhoods and create a one-of-a-kind year-round destination.

Meanwhile, the Broncos continue to adjust their roster. Just this week, the team signed former Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn to the practice squad, as reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Vaughn, a former Kansas State standout, brings explosiveness and versatility to Sean Payton's backfield.

With J.K. Dobbins and others headlining the roster, Denver enters a long season with fresh expectations and a future stadium to call home.