The Denver Broncos are still adjusting their roster as the season begins, and one of the latest moves may carry long-term significance. Before the Week 1 victory against the Titans by 20-12, the team hosted former Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn for a workout, a move that immediately drew comparisons to Darren Sproles, the former Pro Bowl back who thrived under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints.

Vaughn's compact frame and explosiveness make him an intriguing fit for Payton's offense, particularly with questions still surrounding Denver's depth at the position.

By Tuesday, that interest turned into a deal. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Broncos are officially signing Vaughn to their practice squad. The former Kansas State star and sixth-round pick in 2023 was one of college football's most electrifying players, finishing with more than 3,600 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns.

His NFL career to date has been modest, totaling just 110 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards in two seasons with the Cowboys, though he flashed potential with 42 rushing yards in Dallas' final preseason game this summer.

Article Continues Below

Denver's current running back group features J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, R.J. Harvey, and Tyler Badie, but all are on the active roster, and Dobbins is still working his way back from injury. Vaughn offers versatility as both a rusher and pass-catcher, and Payton's history of maximizing undersized playmakers suggests the Broncos may look to elevate him quickly if injuries pile up. Even on the practice squad, Deuce Vaughn's signing adds insurance and upside.

While Vaughn's arrival made headlines, Sean Payton also found himself defending another key figure: quarterback Bo Nix. After a mistake-filled opener against the Titans, Payton cut off questions about measuring Nix's ”growth,” insisting that the second-year quarterback won't be judged week to week.

Instead, Payton emphasized that Nix made critical plays in the second half and, most importantly, helped secure a win. With Vaughn now in the building and Payton preaching team-first resilience, the Broncos are quietly building out their depth and trying to stabilize after a roller-coaster 2024.