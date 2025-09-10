Second-year quarterback Bo Nix couldn't help but express his thoughts after the Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that its new stadium will be built at the historic Burnham Yard, with the target date for completion slated for 2031.

The Empower Field at Mile High has been the home of the Broncos since 2001. Prior to that, they played at Mile High Stadium from 1960 to 2000. Now, the new stadium promises to be an even bigger and more modern structure.

The Broncos released a video about the development, which Nix shared on X. He didn't hide his excitement and expressed his gratitude to team owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner.

“Let’s GO. What an exciting opportunity for our team, our fans, and this city. Thank you, Greg and Carrie Penner for your vision and leadership. Can’t wait!” wrote the 25-year-old signal-caller.

https://t.co/SYNRySeB2Y — Bo Nix (@BoNix10) September 10, 2025

Nix had an impressive rookie campaign with the Broncos, leading them to a 10-7 record. He was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He's clearly the cornerstone of the Broncos' future, but it's hard to predict if he will still be with the team when the new stadium opens in 2031.

As Greg Penner said, they still have a long way to go for the important milestone.

“It's our goal to have world-class facilities for this team and for our fans, obviously, with the rich tradition and history in Mile High, and find something that fans would love as a site that has proximity to that and Denver. We couldn't be more excited about Burnham Yard as the preferred site to build a new stadium and an incredible year-round destination,” said the Broncos boss in the video.

According to reports, the new venue will have restaurants, retail stores, office spaces, and hotels, among others, which are expected to drive more economic opportunities in Denver.

“I think it's really important to have an open and transparent process as we go through the couple of years of planning. We'll get lots of input from others in the community, and we're looking forward to that,” added Greg Penner.

The new stadium reportedly costs at least $2 billion.