The Denver Broncos will have a new home by 2031 after the team brass announced on Tuesday that a new stadium will be built in Burnham Yard. Quarterback Bo Nix already expressed his excitement for it. Now, it's cornerback Pat Surtain II's turn to speak positively about the development.

Burnham Yard is a historic site in the downtown area of Denver due to its long-standing role in the development of the railroad industry in the United States. With the new stadium of the Broncos, it will be even more significant as it will have more economic value.

For Surtain, it is one of the many reasons why team owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner have been exceptional.

“I think the ownership really takes their time and due diligence to see what the players need and hear voices all around. They're very open-minded in trying new ideas,” said the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in a video posted by Broncos reporter Zac Stevens.

“Now with the new stadium, I think that will create even more avenues towards building new things within the organization. I think it's pretty cool how they handle every situation. They're a top-of-the-line ownership group, so I'm very excited for it.”

Surtain has been with the Broncos since being drafted ninth overall in 2021. He appreciates how the organization is being run, and Mile High City has truly felt like a second home for the Florida-born star.

The Walton‑Penner Family Ownership Group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, bought the Broncos in 2022 for $4.65 billion.

Surtain will be in his 11th season by the new stadium opens, and while the future is uncertain, he said he's already looking forward to playing in it.

“It is a testament that our ownership group is always pitching new levels and new heights. (They're) seeing what we can do to elevate the team and the organization. Starting that up, bringing that up, I think, is huge,” added the three-time Pro Bowler in a video shared by Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

The new stadium will reportedly cost at least $2 billion and will feature restaurants, retail shops, office spaces, and even a hotel.

The Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.