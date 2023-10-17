Deion Sanders has completely turned the Colorado football program around. The Buffaloes endured an abysmal 2022 season, but they have performed much better already in 2023. They still aren't perfect, but Sanders' presence in Colorado has boosted the program without question. Is there a chance that Sanders could leave Colorado in pursuit of an NFL coaching job though?

Sanders has stated that he wants to stay with Colorado football. However, there are odds suggesting Sanders could be an option for the Denver Broncos as soon as 2024. Sanders' odds to take over head coaching duties for Denver in 2024 currently sit at +5000, per Bovada.

There are even odds sitting at +10000 that have Deion Sanders becoming the Broncos head coach and later drafting Shedeur Sanders in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders to the Broncos?

Sean Payton is the Broncos head coach. The former New Orleans Saints leader took over coaching duties in Denver this season. The Broncos have struggled mightily in 2023, currently holding a 1-5 record. Still, one has to imagine Denver won't move on from Payton just yet. They will likely give him an opportunity to rebuild the team and establish a contender.

And as aforementioned, Deion Sanders appears to be content with the Buffaloes. If Sanders changes his mind and expresses interest in the NFL though, then perhaps the Broncos will consider a coaching change. After all, it's clear that Sanders has what it takes to lead a competitive team. He's already dealt with no shortage of pressure and expectations at Colorado with celebrities attending games.

In the end, it seems unlikely that Deion Sanders will end up with the Broncos, or any NFL team for that matter, in 2024. Still, it will be something to monitor following Colorado football's 2023 season.