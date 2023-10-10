The Colorado football program has gotten a lot of attention in the first year of Deion Sanders' tenure with the team, and he recently opened up on what life has been like since he took the job.

“It's been everything that I've fathomed. I don't complain about life because life is so wonderful,” Deion Sanders said, via Jake Schwanitz of the DNVR Buffs Podcast. “Everything since day one in Boulder has been 100, you gotta understand we made it that way. We have some lofty goals and some lofty plans for this team, We're just getting started.”

Sanders has gotten off to a solid start with the Colorado football program, with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter garnering a lot of attention, and rightfully so due to their performance. Despite the losses to Oregon and USC, Deion Sanders' program sits at 4-2. The Week 1 45-42 win over TCU was a marquee win for the program.

As Deion Sanders said, the Colorado football program has high expectations for the long term. They are not at the level of schools like Oregon and USC yet, but with recruiting he hopes to get there.

This week, Colorado will play Stanford at home on Friday night at home, and they will be heavy favorites. Many believe that Travis Hunter has a good chance to return from injury. It will be interesting to see how Shedeur Sanders fares as well as the Buffaloes try to move to 5-2 on the season before playing two ranked teams in UCLA and Oregon State.