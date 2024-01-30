Who's the new guy in the Broncos front office?

Sean Payton is looking to build around his Denver Broncos system with someone from the New Orleans Saints. The NFL Offseason is in full swing for teams which means that hirings, firings, and everything in between happen. While there is no decision surrounding the roster around Russell Wilson yet, the front office has still made some moves. It involved a certain person named Cody Rager.

The Saints had a good run in their scouting department in the past years. While they have individuals like Aidan O'Connell, there is still not much success to show for the players they have put in. However, Sean Payton has a lot of trust in their assistant scouting director, Cody Rager. So much so that he is bringing him into the Broncos system come next season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He will work inside the Broncos personnel department. This means helping General Manager George Patron through his expertise that was built through multiple years of scouting. More than that, he and Payton have worked together for a fairly long time when they were still in the Saints. Hopefully, this move allows the Broncos to have more consistency inside and outside the gridiron.

There are still some concerns about Russell Wilson's future with the squad. However, the Broncos might look to take care of that issue next as they try their best to get back into their Super Bowl-contending days eight years ago. Familiarity is what the Broncos look to be building on and it shows. It might just pay off.