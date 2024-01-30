Sean Payton is looking to build around his Denver Broncos system with someone from the New Orleans Saints. The NFL Offseason is in full swing for teams which means that hirings, firings, and everything in between happen. While there is no decision surrounding the roster around Russell Wilson yet, the front office has still made some moves. It involved a certain person named Cody Rager.

The Saints had a good run in their scouting department in the past years. While they have individuals like Aidan O'Connell, there is still not much success to show for the players they have put in. However, Sean Payton has a lot of trust in their assistant scouting director, Cody Rager. So much so that he is bringing him into the Broncos system come next season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He will work inside the Broncos personnel department. This means helping General Manager George Patron through his expertise that was built through multiple years of scouting. More than that, he and Payton have worked together for a fairly long time when they were still in the Saints. Hopefully, this move allows the Broncos to have more consistency inside and outside the gridiron.

RECOMMENDED
Coach Sean Payton, GM George Paton, Josey Jewell, Wil Lutz, Mike Purcell all beside each other, and Denver Broncos wallpaper in the background.
Biggest need Broncos must address in the 2024 NFL offseason

Enzo Flojo ·

New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed on left side of image, Jameis Winston in center of image, and Andrus Peat on right side of image. Please put text graphic “Saints Free Agency” on bottom of image.
Best players Saints must re-sign in 2024 NFL free agency

Jimmy Wright ·

Two mystery players in the middle, Coach Dennis Allen, Kenny Moore II, and DJ Reader around them, and New Orleans Saints wallpaper in the background.
Early Saints free agent targets after 2023 season ends just short of playoffs

Enzo Flojo ·

There are still some concerns about Russell Wilson's future with the squad. However, the Broncos might look to take care of that issue next as they try their best to get back into their Super Bowl-contending days eight years ago. Familiarity is what the Broncos look to be building on and it shows. It might just pay off.