What are the Broncos' offseason needs in 2024?

As the Denver Broncos approach the crucial 2024 NFL offseason, they confront pressing needs following a disappointing 2023 campaign. With an 8-9 record and a failure to secure a playoff berth, the Broncos stand at a pivotal juncture. This necessitates critical decisions to shape their future success. In this analysis, we delve into the Broncos' performance in the 2023 season, identify their primary deficiencies, and examine potential offseason strategies to fortify the team. From strengthening the quarterback position to targeting key areas in the draft, the Broncos confront a challenging yet imperative offseason.

The Broncos' 2023 Season Recap

The Broncos' 2023 NFL season was characterized by inconsistency. They ultimately fell short of playoff contention with a losing record. Despite glimpses of promise, the team's inability to secure a postseason berth underscored areas ripe for improvement to compete at the highest level.

The inaugural season under Sean Payton witnessed highs and lows. The team rallied from a 1-5 start to reach 6-5, yet ultimately fell short of the postseason. The decision to bench Russell Wilson in the final two weeks of the season also paved the way for his impending release in March.

Free Agency Outlook

The anticipated synergy between Wilson and Payton did not materialize. This highlighted the need for a more compatible quarterback. With numerous quarterback prospects expected to go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos are poised to pursue talents like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. Despite stability in the offensive line, concerns persist on the defensive front. This is particularly true regarding the pass rush. Randy Gregory's tenure proved underwhelming, accentuating the need for dynamic edge players capable of disrupting opposing offenses.

Financial constraints loom large for the Broncos, though. These are compounded by Wilson's hefty dead-cap charge. Strategic maneuvering will be required to navigate these limitations effectively.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Denver Broncos must address during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Biggest Need: Quarterback

Let's address the most glaring need first. The Denver Broncos must secure a rookie quarterback this offseason and aim to surpass Jarrett Stidham's level. Russell Wilson isn't the right fit for the Broncos. His departure seems imminent.

Sure, Payton initially praised Stidham upon his signing last year. However, he falls short of the caliber needed for the QB2 role. A potential quarterback duo of Jimmy Garoppolo alongside a rookie holds significant promise for the Broncos. Of course, using their first-round pick on a quarterback isn't mandatory. That said, the draft class offers prospects suited to Payton's offensive scheme, with many likely to be selected early on. Regardless of the approach, addressing the quarterback position is paramount for the Broncos.

Again, the Broncos should consider drafting a quarterback. Having said that, the top prospects may be off the board within the first five picks, making trading down unlikely. Nonetheless, selecting a quarterback remains a prudent move. Relying solely on veteran acquisitions may not be a viable solution moving forward.

Honorable Mention: Skill Positions

Taking liberties here, the entire offensive skill positions require attention. Right now, the running back situation appears stable. However, the 2023 season lacked spark in the run game. Both wide receiver and tight end positions demand improvement. While Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. are fixtures for 2024, the wide receiver group lacks depth beyond them.

Jerry Jeudy's potential departure and the lack of notable options beyond Brandon Johnson also highlight the need for fresh faces in the receiver corps. Similarly, the tight end spot suffered from subpar receiving production in 2023. This necessitates upgrades to complement Payton's offensive strategy.

Jerry Jeudy still has so much damn potential. pic.twitter.com/LHNSBUdpZR — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) January 23, 2024

Honorable Mention: Pass Rush

The Broncos' defensive front remains a glaring weakness as well. This was evident in their lackluster pass-rushing performance and poor rush defense in 2023. With Zach Allen as the lone standout along the defensive line, the unit lacks the necessary depth and impact players.

Rebuilding the defensive line is imperative. There are opportunities in the deep free agent market to bolster the Broncos' front without excessive spending. Additionally, enhancing the edge rush is vital. Current players like Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper serve as rotational assets rather than game-changers.

While challenging, finding a defensive standout akin to Micah Parsons or TJ Watt is crucial for the Broncos to compete effectively next season.

Looking Ahead

The Denver Broncos stand at a critical juncture as they navigate the complexities of the 2024 NFL offseason. With pressing needs across various facets of their roster, the Broncos face significant challenges and opportunities for improvement. The decisions made in the upcoming months will not only shape the team's immediate future. These will also lay the foundation for sustained success in the competitive landscape of the NFL. Through strategic acquisitions, shrewd drafting, and astute player development, the Broncos have the opportunity to redefine their identity. If done well, they can emerge as formidable contenders in the seasons to come.