The Denver Broncos defense has set the tone to start the 2024 NFL season. However, not every action has been within to the rules. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was fined $14,069 for poking Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler in the eye during their 34-18 Week 5 win, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Franklin-Myers was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct with 4:01 left to play in the fourth quarter.

This spring, the New York Jets traded JFM to the Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. That same day, Denver signed him to a two-year, $15 million restructured contract extension. The 28-year-old will be a free agent in the 2026 season.

Through five games, Franklin-Myers has 12 total tackles and two sacks on 136 snaps. His PFF grade this season is 63.8, which ranks 38th out of 124 interior defenders.

Are the 3-2 Broncos for real?

There's no denying defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He didn't do much in his two years as the Broncos' head coach in 2017 and 2018 (11-21 record), but his general philosophy and style of defense are back in vogue. Relying on implied pressure at the line of scrimmage, pressure can come from everywhere and anywhere.

Safeties Brandon Jones (72.1) and P.J. Locke (80.7) both have elite pass-rush grades on PFF. Denver lacks a prototypical stud pass-rusher in the mold of Micah Parsons or Myles Garrett. Instead, they use a heavy rotation that keeps offensive lines off-balance. In the Broncos' 10-9 Week 4 win against the Jets, Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times and the defense generated 14 QB hits. In Week 3 against Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield was sacked seven times.

Denver's 19 sacks are third in the NFL. They've also allowed only eight pass plays of 20+ yards, tied for the second-fewest.

Zach Allen, a carryover from Joseph's time with the Arizona Cardinals, explained how the defense works within his skill set this offseason via Keith Cummings.

“We play now an attack style,” Allen said. “Simple. Only a few calls. And that's all you can ask for—especially as a guy upfront. My successful years in Arizona with ‘VJ,' that's kind of how we played, and that's the way I think football is meant to be played. So, the fact that we've been making these steps is awesome.

“Now, it's fully VJ's (defense),” Allen said. “Everyone's comfortable with each other, and everyone understands it. So, we're in a really good spot.”

The Broncos will look to create some breathing room in the AFC West standings in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 13 at 4:05 p.m. EST.