Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is currently embroiled in controversy with the New York Jets after interview comments from him surfaced about former Broncos head coach and now Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers chimed in on Sean Payton's comments with a fiery response, but Payton is not interested in giving the storyline any more attention, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

“As expected, Sean Payton asked about Aaron Rodgers comments … ‘No. We’re past it.'”

Sean Payton is clearly ready to move passed this entire saga despite Aaron Rodgers adding fuel to the fire. Both sides mind as well move on, as the Broncos and Jets play each other later in the regular season; the two teams will be able to settle things once and for all on the gridiron.

This entire controversy started when an interview with Payton came out where he said that Nathaniel Hackett was in charge of ‘one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history' last year with the Broncos. These are definitely fighting words and it is no surprise that Rodgers came to the defense of Hackett given how public their respect for one another is.

Both the Broncos and Jets have a season with massive expectations lying ahead and certainly want to spend less time giving focus to off the field issues. Still, the NFL media isn't going to let this story fade into oblivion anytime soon, and stay tuned for any further comments from the Broncos' Sean Payton or the Jets' Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers.