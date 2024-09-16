The Denver Broncos offense has struggled mightily so far this season, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix has yet to really find his footing in the NFL. Sean Payton and the Broncos are now stuck digging for solutions amid an 0-2 start, and need to get something going quickly before 2024-25 becomes a lost season in Denver.

That mountain got a little steeper on Monday, as starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered a “significant MCL sprain”, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“#Broncos OT Mike McGlinchey suffered a significant MCL sprain and is expected to miss about a month, sources say,” Garafolo reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Evaluations are ongoing, so the timeline is somewhat fluid. But he’ll be sidelined for a bit.”

It remains to be seen whether McGlinchey will land on injured reserve or if the Broncos will keep the door open for a return sooner than four weeks.

McGlinchey is a veteran on the offensive line who came over to Denver in free agency in 2023. He started 16 games for the Broncos last season and made both starts this year before suffering the injury during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Steelers.

The Broncos already lost their top backup offensive lineman when Quinn Bailey suffered a season-ending ankle injury during practice over the summer. Matt Peart or Frank Crum will likely fill in for McGlinchey while he is sidelined.

Losing McGlinchey on the offensive line will only compound the issue of Denver not being able to push the ball down the field in the passing game so far this season. Bo Nix is averaging just five yards per attempt through two games and the Broncos offense has gotten almost nothing explosive in the passing game, apart from a big gain on a trick play on Sunday.

The road isn't getting any easier for the Broncos, as their next two games will be against the blitz-heavy Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the stout New York Jets defense. Whoever steps in at right tackle will have a difficult job in front of them.