In a surprising turn, Kareem Jackson still won't be back for the Broncos despite the end of his suspension.

After serving a four-game suspension, safety Kareem Jackson is ready to return. This suspension marks the second in-season suspension for Jackson. He served a two-game suspension early in the season due to a series of unnecessary roughness penalties.

When Jackson returned from his two-game suspension, he was placed right back into the starting lineup. While he has just completed his four-game suspension, he has yet to receive the go-ahead from the Broncos that he will play.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve. According to Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Jackson will not be active for the game. This move comes as a bit of a shock, considering Jackson has been the Broncos' starting safety for multiple seasons now. But now, it looks like Denver will end up riding with PJ Locke. Locke has performed incredibly well in Jackson's absence.

According to Jackson, he hasn't talked with head coach Sean Payton about the Broncos' plans for him for the remainder of the season. Regardless, Jackson said he will stay ready if Denvers does choose to call upon him.

With the #Broncos making no move today on Kareem Jackson, they face a Monday deadline when his roster exemption runs out in which they would need to make a roster move to put him back on the roster. The only other alternative would be to release him. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 23, 2023

With Kareem Jackson's future up in the air, PJ Locke was asked about the possibility of starting this Sunday.

“It’s really depending on what the coaches tell me,” said Locke. “I’m just here to help the team whatever way possible, so I don’t know. We’ll see.”

The Broncos are entering an extremely important portion of their schedule. They currently sit at 7-7, and are on the brink of the playoffs. If the Broncos want a better chance at making the playoffs, they must win the final three games of the regular season.