The Denver Broncos are undergoing quite a few changes on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Their quarterback position has certainly drawn a bit of attention, but they also sent shockwaves across the league when they traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Well, it looks like they have found his replacement through free agency in Josh Reynolds.
Over the past two seasons, Reynolds emerged as a solid secondary receiver for the Detroit Lions, and he is fresh off the best season of his career in 2023 (40 REC, 608 YDS, 5 TD). While he wasn't one of the top wideouts on the market, Reynolds waited patiently and got the deal he was looking for, as he's landed a two-year contract worth up to $14 million to work alongside Courtland Sutton in the Broncos offense.
Former Lions WR Josh Reynolds is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Denver Broncos, per source. pic.twitter.com/QVfhI0Www3
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2024
Broncos add capable secondary receiver in Josh Reynolds
The Broncos seemingly had all the pieces in place to have a dominant offense in 2023, with Russell Wilson throwing passes to Sutton and Jeudy, while also handing the ball off to Javonte Williams. Instead, the unit was a mess for the second straight season, resulting in Wilson getting cut and Jeudy getting dealt to the Browns.
While Denver certainly needs to get their quarterback situation squared away, they also need guys for him to throw the ball to. Sutton proved last season he has a star wideout who can lead an offense, and Marvin Mims Jr. appears to be a budding wideout who could be set to take a big step forward in 2024. But if he can't, Reynolds has proven he can be the perfect complement for a number one wide receiver.
In the Lions offense, Reynolds made his money by getting himself open on intermediate routes past the first-down marker when opposing teams were focused on Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. When Reynolds has space to operate on crossing routes in the middle of the field, he is an extremely lethal option who requires the attention of opposing secondaries.
While Tim Patrick could find a way to get himself into the fold after he suffered season-ending injuries in training camp the past two years, chances are the Broncos are going to roll with Sutton, Mims, and Reynolds as their top wide receiver trio in 2024. While drafting a wide receiver wasn't exactly on the radar for them, it's clear as day they need to find their solution to the quarterback position early in the 2024 NFL Draft if they want to put these guys to good use.
Reynolds gets a deal that will pay him a decent rate if he performs up to expectations, and while there's a bit of concern when it comes to who will be throwing him the ball, the veteran wideout should have ample room to operate with Sutton and Mims drawing lots of attention from opposing defenses. This is a good piece of business for Denver, but now everyone will be paying even more attention to see what they do at the quarterback position.