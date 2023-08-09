The Denver Broncos training camp injury list keeps piling up. First, it was wide receiver Tim Patrick going out for the year. Now, one of the NFL offseason’s biggest free-agent signings, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, has an injury, and the latest update isn’t great for Sean Payton, Russel Wilson, and the rest of the Broncos offense.

On Tuesday, the Broncos right tackle left training camp practice after a player rolled into his leg during a drill. McGlinchey — who signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with $52.5 million guaranteed this offseason — went off with training staff, and on Wednesday, the team got a less-than-stellar Mike McGlinchey injury update.

“#broncos RT Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain yesterday when he was rolled up on. Expected to be out a few weeks,” NFL Network reporter James Palmer tweeted.

This is just the latest blow out of Broncos training camp after losing Patrick and linebacker Jonas Griff (ACL) for the season.

While there is no exact timetable for McGlinchey’s return, there are now just over four weeks until the team’s Week 1 matchup with their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

As McGlinchey works back from this injury, Sean Payton will have to figure out the best plan to protect Russell Wilson on his right side. Currently, the other offensive tackle options on the roster are nine-year NFL veteran Cam Fleming (61 career starts), offseason free-agent signing Isaiah Prince (six career starts), and 2023 undrafted free agents Demontrey Jacobs and Alex Palczewski.

Fleming is the most likely replacement, as he started 15 games last season as a fill-in for injured Broncos tackles. However, the journeyman isn’t ideal, and the Broncos will be hoping McGlinchey gets back to full health soon.