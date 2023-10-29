On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their second loss of the season with a 24-9 road loss against the Denver Broncos. Although the Chiefs were heavily favored coming into the matchup due primarily to how bad Denver has been thus far in 2023, Kansas City's offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was largely unable to generate much momentum on Sunday, leading to the frustrating outcome.

The loss was regrettable for a variety of reasons, and it also marked a bit of history for Mahomes, as this was the first time in his already storied career that he has lost a road game within the AFC West, the Chiefs' division, per Bleacher Report.

Of course, this stat both speaks to the frustration Kansas City experienced on Sunday as well as to just how impressive Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been on their recent run of success. The idea that Mahomes had not lost a divisional road game in the five-plus years that he has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback is borderline incomprehensible, even if things didn't feel so jovial on Sunday in Denver.

Mahomes had arguably his worst performance of the season in the loss, completing 25/39 pass attempts for 243 yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns. The loss snapped what had been a six game winning streak for Kansas City following their season-opening home loss to the Detroit Lions.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to regroup and get back in the win column next week when they take on the Miami Dolphins.