Heading into the season, the Denver Broncos were touted as a team that would make a serious run at the Super Bowl. The Broncos shelled out the draft picks and the big bucks and acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The team also hired offensive-minded head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who worked wonders with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The hype for the Broncos before the start of the season was insane. Fans in Broncos Country were ecstatic that the team finally had a star quarterback after longing for one for many seasons. Even TV networks bought in on the hype and gave Denver five prime-time games.

Five weeks into the season and the Broncos are seriously struggling. Their highly touted offense has failed to do much of anything, and the team has lost to inferior opponents. Well, opponents that should have been inferior, if the hype surrounding the Broncos before the season ended up being true.

To put things simply, the Broncos have failed to live up to expectations. It’s not just frustrating fans, but former players as well.

Former Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe sounded off on Twitter on how he feels “catfished” by the hype around the Broncos: “Things are getting real ugly. Talk about a let down. I feel like we got catfished by all of the hype.”

Wilson, who the Broncos signed to a mega-extension before he played a single regular-season snap, has not performed up to par for his contract. His worst performance of the season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns and failed to find a wide-open KJ Hamler in the end zone for what would have been an overtime game-winner.

Wolfe continued to voice his thoughts on Twitter, even making a back-handed tweet about Wilson’s contract: “That’s what’s $240m gets ya.”

It is still early in the season, so maybe the Broncos can turn things around. But so far, Wolfe and other fans are not happy.