The Denver Broncos are the center of the latest NFL rumors. The Broncos have had a disappointing start to the NFL football season, sitting at a record of 1-4. Head Coach Sean Payton has a lot to figure out to help the team be competitive again. Many analysts believe Denver will make major trades for a positive spark, but star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is a player who is off limits, per ESPN.

The Broncos are desperate but will hold on to their building blocks

Patrick Surtain II is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The recent Pro-Bowler and First-Team All-Pro star is one of the building blocks for the Broncos. Surtain is a bright spot on the Broncos' defense despite all the trouble they are going through. The Broncos' decision to keep him as they rebuild is a positive sign for the franchise.

Many fans want radical change, given Denver's radically bad season. However, history tells stories of young talented players being traded too soon, especially when those players have supreme ability. Some players, like Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, will be considered for trades, despite their young age. Surtain is an exception because of his unrivaled performance.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

At only 23, Surtain has already established himself as one of the best DBs in the league. Jeudy and Sutton have talent, but they are not at the same level. Trading players like them is a move that will not be too risky for Denver.

Above all else, fans wonder what the status of Sean Payton will be. Payton is a renowned NFL football coach, but he has not had the answers to the Broncos' underwhelming season. Will his stint with Denver come to a close soon?

Expect to hear more NFL rumors for the Broncos over the coming weeks as their season drags on. Names and trade speculations will pick up if Denver does not make any changes soon.