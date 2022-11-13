Published November 13, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

It certainly didn’t take long for Jalen Virgil to prove he’s not only deserving of a gameday roster spot with the Denver Broncos, but a regular role in their anemic passing attack.

The rookie wide receiver was active for the first time this season on Sunday in his team’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, making up for lost time by taking his first career catch 66 yards for a touchdown.

Jalen Virgil’s first ever NFL catch is a 66 yard TD! 💥 pic.twitter.com/TK2D00FWlj — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) November 13, 2022

Virgil went undrafted in April after spending a whopping six seasons at Appalachian State. The 24-year-old made the Broncos’ 53-man roster out of training camp, impressing in preseason action.

Virgil spent the first nine weeks of 2022 on Denver’s practice squad. Coach Nathaniel Hackett hinted at his promotion for Sunday’s game on Thursday, as starting slot receiver KJ Hamler continues dealing with a hamstring injury.

“Just like any time somebody gets injured, it’s the next man up,” he said of Virgil, per Zack Kelberman of Mile High Huddle. “I think that he’s done a good job up to this point, working hard, studying, working hard on the practice field for our scout team looks, and jumping in with us when the ones are going. For him, it might be time and he has to get out there and show us all the things that he’s got.”

The Broncos entered Sunday’s action at 3-5, with quarterback Russell Wilson struggling to live up to the superstar reputation established during his decade-long tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. In seven games played this season, the future Hall-of-Famer has thrown for 1,694 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 58.8% of his passes and taking 23 sacks.

Could Jalen Virgil’s ascent help Wilson turn Denver’s passing game around? Early returns, at least, are certainly encouraging.