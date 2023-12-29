Jarrett Stidham is the new Denver Broncos starting quarterback.

Jarrett Stidham has spent the entire 2023 season in a backup role. But with Russell Wilson being abruptly benched, Stidham is suddenly QB1 for the Denver Broncos.

The benching of Wilson consumed a majority of the NFL's headlines when the news broke. But little was being mentioned of Wilson's successor, Stidham. And honestly, that's kind of how he prefers it, as it is just going to be another normal week of preparation for him. He has no plans to change how he prepares despite suddenly being the starting quarterback.

“I think it just goes back to preparing like I have been throughout my entire career,” Stidham said. “Nothing this week changes now that I'm a starter vs. a backup last week. I've had my routine that I stick with that I know gets me prepared, gets me ready to play, and that's what I'm going to do.”

As much as he wants to downplay the situation, he still has a good opportunity ahead of him. He has the chance to potentially spark the Broncos' offense and win the final two games of the regular season.

Keep in mind, Sean Payton brought in Jarrett Stidham and gave him a $10 million contract to be a backup. Payton obviously feels Stidham is a fit for the offense he wants to run. And a lot of people believe he’s got big potential. We’ll get a look on Sunday. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 27, 2023

Stidham is going into the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers confident, but he knows he can't overthink his new starting role.

“I don't think I need to overthink it,” Stidham said. “Just do what I'm coached to do. We have a great staff and a great group of guys around me. I'm just going to do my job to the best of my ability, do the certain things that I need to do on each and every play and move the ball down the field and hopefully score a lot of points and get a win.”