The Denver Broncos suffered through a miserable 2022 campaign, and individually speaking, that was certainly true for Javonte Williams. The promising second-year running back was one of the top up-and-coming playmakers in the league, but ended up seeing his season get cut short after just four games thanks to a torn ACL he suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams has been working his way back for Denver ever since, and there has been hope that he could be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season. The good news for the Broncos is that Williams appears to be feeling good, and wants to suit up with his team for Week 1. However, at the end of the day, Williams acknowledged that it will be up to the Broncos to decide whether or not he plays in their season-opener.

Via Jeff Legwold:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“At a football camp he’s hosting w/ Pat Surtain II Broncos running back Javonte Williams said Sunday he believes he’s still on track to play Week 1 of season but ‘that’s up to the Broncos' Williams has continued to rehab at Broncos since June minicamp and will until camp starts.”

Given how solid Williams was in his rookie season (203 CAR, 903 YDS, 4 TD, 43 REC, 316 YDS, 3 TD) it's safe to say that he will play a big role for the Broncos whenever he can return to the field. Denver suffered without a consistent running game for much of the season after Williams' went down with this injury, so maybe his return can spark a bounce-back year out in Denver in the second year of the Russell Wilson era.