Things appear to be souring between the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy's name has been the subject of frequent rumors this season amid a perceived lack of production from the former first round pick, leading some to wonder just how much of a market there might be for the Broncos should they throw their hat into the trade ring.

Now, Jeudy himself is speaking out about some of the circumstances he believes have led to his relatively pedestrian stats thus far on the campaign.

“As a receiver, there's a lot of people you've got to depend on,” said Jeudy, per Andrew Mason of Denver Sports. “You could be open, but if the line doesn't do their thing, if the quarterback didn't do their job, if the OC doesn't put you… there's a whole lot of stuff that we've got to go through as receivers to be successful, so at the end of the day, I've got to do what I do.”

Jerry Jeudy's comments, in which he essentially blames everyone on the Broncos but himself for his lack of production, probably won't sit particularly well with Denver fans who have already grown frustrated by the shortcomings that Jeudy has displayed since being selected by the Broncos with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It's unclear at this point as to just how big of a market there might be for the wide receiver's services. However, at the rate things are going, it's hard to envision Jeudy and the Broncos getting on the same page anytime soon.