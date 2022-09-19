Broncos star Jerry Jeudy gets optimistic update after suffering injury in Week 2

The Denver Broncos limped to the finish line against the Houston Texans in Week 2 and picked up some injuries in the process. Both star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and star cornerback Patrick Surtain II sustained injuries in the win over the Texans. While neither player was able to return to the game, the Broncos offered an update on Jeudy’s status on Monday which bodes well for his availability in Week 3, via Ian Rapoport.

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is also considered day-to-day after dealing with a chest/sternum injury. So, all around, pretty good news for Denver. https://t.co/EiLAICy1mi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

The Broncos revealed that Jeudy is considered day-to-day with a chest/sternum injury. The exact details of the injury were not revealed, but it’s not expected that Jeudy will require a long stint on the sideline. Hopefully, Jeudy will be cleared to take the field in Week 3 when the Broncos take on the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday Night Football.

The update on Jeudy is certainly encouraging, as the Broncos’ offense was stagnant after he departed on Sunday. Russell Wilson was forced to target Courtland Sutton virtually every time he dropped back, and while the 6-foot-4 receiver had a solid game, focusing solely on No. 14 doesn’t seem like a recipe for long-term success.

In Week 1, Jeudy caught four receptions on seven targets for 102 yards and a huge 67-yard touchdown. He followed that up with just one catch on three targets in Week 2 before making way with the chest injury.

The Broncos are in dire need of a boost on offense, as Russell Wilson’s first two games with the franchise have been uninspiring, to say the least. Getting the encouraging Jeudy update will leave reason for optimism in Week 3, though the Broncos have plenty of work to do to get the offense firing.