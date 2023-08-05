As the preseason kicked off with the Hall of Fame game Thursday, coaches across the NFL are mulling the annual question of how much should they play their starters during the preseason. For Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, playing his starters is important — even in the first preseason game.

During an interview, Sean Payton confirmed that the majority of his starters will play in the preseason opener. “I haven’t shelled it out yet, but they’re going to play … We’ll figure out the snaps. We typically break the game into three phases, first, second and third phase and then special teams we might just have two phases, but we’ll have a plan, especially as we get into next week. I have a few notes written down,” per Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post.

This includes quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton has yet to determine the amount of snaps starters will play, but pretty much all key Broncos players should see the field in the opener versus the Arizona Cardinals, except for those coming off of an injury. One recovering player, running back Javonte Williams, may be kept on the sideline for the first game out of precautionary measures as he returns from a torn ACL, but even he will see playing time later in the preseason.

Payton's move will differ from the staff last year, who chose to sit Russell Wilson the entire preseason to avoid risking an injury. Payton's decision will certainly garner plenty of attention, especially after his comments criticizing previous Broncos head coach and current New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett last week.

If Wilson does improve this season, this move will pay off for Sean Payton. The Broncos kick off their preseason on Friday versus the Cardinals.