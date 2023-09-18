Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is fast gaining a reputation as a vicious hitter. Just a week after he knocked Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers out of a game after a hit to the head, Jackson found himself in hot water again with another brutal hit, this time with Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas as the victim.

However, it appears that Jackson will still not be punished with a suspension, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is not expected to be suspended for Sunday’s hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas that resulted in ejection, per source. He will be subject to a fine for what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet collision.”

Jackson got fined almost $15,000 for his hit on Meyers but escaped suspension. If he does indeed avoid suspension and will just be fined, he'll probably see a bigger hole in his pocket, considering the fact that he's illegally hit someone on the field for the second time in just a week's span.

Thomas was trying to secure a pass in the end zone when Jackson came flying into his space and hit him hard in the head. The Commanders tight end left the game shortly after that to get checked for a concussion.

This situation with Jackson can be a distraction for an already struggling Broncos squad. Denver has gone winless through the first two weeks of the season and they will look to have a better result in Week 3 versus the Miami Dolphins on the road.