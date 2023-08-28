The Denver Broncos hung their hat on their intense defense last season. Their suffocating chokehold on opposing offenses was the only thing that kept them mildly competitive during their dreadful 2022 season. Unfortunately, one of their key defenders might be gone for a significant time.

K'Waun Williams, one of the Broncos' top cornerbacks, underwent ankle surgery due to a previous injury. According to the Denver Gazette, Williams will miss six to eight weeks due to the injury. That's an awful amount of time, especially during the start of the season.

“Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams underwent left ankle surgery on Monday, and a source said he is projected to be sidelined six to eight weeks. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, N.C.”

K'Waun Williams was the primary nickelback for the Broncos last season. He's not a flashy player (1 pick in each of the last two seasons), but he's a solid cornerback that knows his role on the defense. Besides, he already has Pat Surtain being the primary defender against wide receivers. The Broncos' defense will take a slight hit while their usual starter recovers from an injury.

After a disastrous 2022 season, the Broncos are looking to get their team back on track. Their defense was marvelous, but their offense often and always failed them during the year. With a new coach at the helm, can Denver overcome their aversion for touchdowns and give their defense the scoring support? Or will the defense continue to bail them out constantly?