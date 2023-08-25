The Denver Broncos hosted the Los Angeles Rams for some joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason matchup on Saturday.

The Broncos currently have a 0-2 preseason record, having lost both of their first two games in the final seconds after giving up game-winning drives.

During the first joint practice on Wednesday, the Rams outperformed the Broncos, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph critiqued his defense's lack of energy.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] was not good enough, obviously,” Joseph told reporters. “We came out flat for the first couple of plays of seven-on-seven. It was like in slow motion—like a jog-through or walkthrough pace. I was shocked by that, but we addressed it last night and we came out this morning. [We were] better with our energy, and it showed in our play.”

Albert Okwuegbunam having a strong day. Broncos offense and defense seem to be struggling a bit, however. Rams have looked better today. — Rachel Strand (@RachelNFL) August 23, 2023

Joseph addressed the issue with his defense in an effort to correct it before the Broncos' final preseason game on Saturday.

“My point to the guys yesterday was we can’t start games that way,” said Joseph. “Last week against San Francisco—the first four or five plays—we were out of sorts. Even in Arizona, the first drive was not great. It was okay. [It’s about] building a mindset of being dominant from the start and not waiting to be dominant. Most good defenses and most good offenses—their first 15 plays are their best plays. If you can nail those, it sets for a good day. We cannot be a team that eases into games and gives up field goals on the first drive. That’s not who we want to be. That cannot happen.”

The Broncos and Rams face off at 6 p.m. PT in Denver.