Published November 21, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos moribund 2022 campaign only continued to get worse in Week 11, as the Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to rally late and pull off a wild 22-16 victory on Sunday afternoon. In the aftermath of their latest loss, Denver has decided to make a shocking decision in regards to their running back room and Melvin Gordon.

Gordon was expected to take on a bigger role with the Broncos once Javonte Williams tore his ACL back in Week 4, but he quickly began to lose carries to Latavius Murray. Gordon has struggled with fumbles all season long, as he’s already fumbled the ball five times, and was lucky to only have lost two of those fumbles to his opponent. But the Broncos decided enough was enough after Gordon fumbled again against the Raiders, and cut him Monday afternoon.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Sources: The Broncos make a move following Sunday’s loss, as Denver has waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon. A respected player who spent 3 years with the Broncos, Gordon’s fumbles proved too much. A fresh start for all parties.”

Gordon’s release is a bit surprising because the Broncos were already short on running backs after Williams’ injury. Gordon hadn’t exactly been good for them this season, but it now looks like Denver intends on turning things over fully to Murray and Mike Boone for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Gordon may be able to latch on with another team, as he still has some value as a strong runner when he gets good blocking, and while the Broncos release of Gordon has come at a strange time, it does make sense. It will be interesting to see if Gordon finds a new home to finish off the 2022 season, or if Denver ends up regretting moving on from Gordon midway through the season.