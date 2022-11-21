Published November 21, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly finding Davante Adams for the game-winning touchdown.

It’s been a pretty desolate season for the Raiders, and that has been noted by Carr’s former teammate Antonio Brown on quite a few occasions on his social media accounts. Brown posted a meme of Carr prior to the Raiders game against the Broncos, and Carr posted quite a humorous reaction to the meme on his own Twitter account shortly after Las Vegas’ win.

We eating good tonight ! https://t.co/1baFOYKwQC — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 21, 2022

It hasn’t been an easy season for Carr and the Raiders, as they were expected to be competing for the top spot in the AFC West this season. Instead, this win was just their third of the season, and their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread at this point if they still even exist. Winning this game is good, but there will have to be more wins coming in future weeks for the Raiders if they truly want to turn things around.

For now, Carr will be celebrating this win, even if it comes at his own expense with this meme posted by Brown. This is a building block for the Raiders to grow from in future weeks, and if they can continue to pull out wins, who knows, maybe they will be able to make a late season playoff push after all.