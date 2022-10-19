There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.

Now coming up on three weeks since losing running back Javonte Williams to an ACL injury, the Broncos’ rushing attack is in disarray. The team lost their Week 6 game against the Chargers and have now fallen to 2-4 on the year. With the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 right around the corner, there is certainly reason to speculate about what could happen with Gordon and the team. Could the Broncos seek running back help outside the organization?

For now, the team will be looking ahead to a Week 7 matchup against a hot New York Jets team that recently upset the Green Bay Packers. Gordon is set to start that game despite the Week 6 benching, but he’s not going to overreact to anything given he started last week. The Denver faithful had better hope the team could right the ship soon as possible since both the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC West with records of 4-2 each.

Expectations coming into 2022 were quite high after the team gave up a king’s ransom to acquire quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos have dug themselves quite a hole already, but plenty of football is still yet to be played this season.