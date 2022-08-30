The Denver Broncos closed out their preseason with a 23-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The win was refreshing for Broncos fans to see after the team suffered an ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills the previous weekend.

In the victory over the Vikings, both the offense and defense showed improvement, especially the defense. The defense, which struggled against the Bills, ended the night with five total sacks. It seemed that the Broncos’ front seven were constantly pressuring Minnesota’s quarterbacks and giving them fits.

The Broncos’ post-game locker room was teeming with energy. A large portion of that energy was coming from head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who lauded his team’s effort during the game.

“Congratulations. That was a hell of a job and a damn good victory right there. It was a team victory!” Hackett said to his Broncos players.

“Here is the thing we gotta have, everybody appreciates everyone that is in this locker room right now,” Hackett continued. “Cause it’s been a lot of months we’ve all been together, grinding, trying to do whatever can to go where we want to go. So I appreciate everyone in this locker room.”

“We’ve got 16 days now. 16 days til we are at the Seattle Seahawks. So lock it in, keep your focus, ’cause we’ve got a helluva ride coming up.”

The Broncos coaching staff will have to make some difficult decisions as the team looks to trim the roster to 53 men ahead of the August 30th deadline at 4:00 p.m. Once the cuts are made, the team aims to carry some of that positive preseason energy into their week one regular season bout against the Seahawks.