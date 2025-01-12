Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos saw their season end at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. However, Surtain was at least able to find a silver lining by meeting with a Broncos legend.

Surtain said that he and Bills linebacker Von Miller had strong interactions both before and after the game. He'll never forget how Miller treated him when the cornerback was coming in as a rookie, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

“Von, that's my guy,” Surtain said. “When I came in, he really brought me in and taught me the ways, taught me the ropes.”

When Surtain joined the Broncos in 2021, Miller had already been named to the Pro Bowl eight times. He won the Super Bowl with Denver in 2016. Ultimately, he had written his names in the Broncos defensive history books.

The cornerback has seemed to take his advice to heart. Surtain has been named to three-straight Pro Bowl games and has been named an All-Pro twice. He is looking to craft a similar legacy to Miller's when it is all said and done.

On Sunday however, there wasn't much Patrick Surtain could do to come out on top. The Broncos got out to an early 7-0 lead. However, the Bills went on to score 31 unanswered points to earn a daunting 31-7 victory. The cornerback mustered up five tackles in the loss.

While it was a quick postseason exit, it also marked the first time Surtain has taken part in a playoff game since joining Denver. The team will be looking to regroup and come back stronger in 2025.

Surtain has now taken on the role of his mentor. The cornerback will be charged with getting the new kids up to speed. Ultimately, he will be looked at as one of the team's biggest leaders, especially on the defensive side of the ball. So while the outcome of Sunday's playoff game didn't go how he hoped, Surtain still got to give Miller his flowers for helping him get into the position he's in now.