NFL legend Peyton Manning doesn't praise everybody, so when he does speak highly of someone, the football world listens. This time, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was the recipient of Manning's kind words.

Manning expressed his thoughts about Nix ahead of the rookie's NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“I don’t know if you saw yesterday but you know Bo Nix was voted a Captain, which I think a lot of fans don’t realize this, that Captains, that’s a player vote, that’s not like the head coach rigging the voting and making somebody Captain,” Manning said.”The players voted Bo Nix a Captain. Which I think tells you a lot.”

Rookies aren't often named team captains, so the fact that Broncos already anointed Nix as one suggests that he's been an authoritative locker-room presence right off the bat.

“That look, he’s 24 years old , he’s married, he started over 60 games in college, that’ll never happen again. So it’s just a level of maturity there, that you don’t see in most rookies,” Manning continued. “He’ll have rookie struggles because the game is that hard. But [head coach] Sean Payton is smart enough to know he’ll get help with a good run game, got to get the ball out of his hands. Got to play good defense, so I’m excited to watch Bo, not an easy start going to Seattle, one of the louder places to play.”

The combination of Payton's experience and Nix's talent should excite Denver fans. Nix was 43-18 as a starter in college, winning PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019. Payton, of course, won Super Bowl XLIV coaching the New Orleans Saints.

Manning, though, has another hilarious reason why he wants Nix to succeed.

Peyton Manning wants Bo Nix to take care of the ball with the Broncos

Manning, who holds the rookie interception record with 28, would rather see Jayden Daniels or Caleb Williams break that mark instead of Nix.

“You know rookie quarterbacks, it’s always a little struggle with me, I want to get that interception record that I hold broken,” Manning admitted. “I don’t want Bo Nix to break it, but you know if the Quarterback in Washington or Chicago wants to break it, I’m still pulling for them but I got to get that one off my resume.”

With Manning being a former Bronco, it makes sense that he doesn't want Nix to be a pick machine. At this point, though, the 24-year-old is viewed as a lesser player than his fellow draft classmen, as he was ranked as the NFL's worst starting quarterback, via The Ringer.

However, if Nix can perform well in Seattle to begin his career, others might start seeing what Manning sees in him.