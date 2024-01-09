Quinn Meinerz didn't hold back on his thoughts on the Broncos...

The Denver Broncos' season came to a disappointing end in Week 18 after a loss to their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Had the Broncos won the game, they would have secured their first winning season in seven years. Instead, their streak of losing campaigns continues.

While the Broncos' playoff hopes disappeared a week earlier, the team still wanted to end the season positively with a win. Unfortunately, they couldn't do that, leaving the players feeling a slew of emotions.

“I was just kind of angry, to be honest,” Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz said, via 9News Denver. “This is another one of those games. It's just unfortunate. You know, we want to win every single game. You wanted to have a record above 500 this year. And on top of that, break the streak that the Raiders have against us. But I mean, this will just fuel my offseason.”

While the Broncos did turn their season around from a 1-5 start, Meinerz and rest of the team still wanted things to go a bit differently. And reflecting back on how the season went, Meinerz acknowledged there were things they should have been better at.

“I think, you know, there are a lot of great things that we did this year. But at the end of the day, it wasn't good enough,” added Meinerz. ” … I would say, I don't think we were consistent enough. On offense and as an entire team. I think the games that you look at that we won, we played really good complimentary football. And I think if you look at the games that we lost, we didn't necessarily play that complimentary football and that's what you got to do in order to win these games, especially late in the season.”