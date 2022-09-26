Either the Denver Broncos are really good or they’re just extremely lucky. It could also be the case that the San Francisco 49ers are in pretty bad shape right now. Either way, Russell Wilson didn’t have the best of games on Sunday, but somehow, the Broncos still managed to log an 11-10 victory over the Niners in their Week 3 encounter.

For his part, Wilson had no less than eight three-and-outs during the game, which is a career-low mark for the nine-time Pro Bowler (h/t FOX Sports: NFL on Twitter):

Russell Wilson has had 8 three-and-outs tonight, most in a game in his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/Wj9FEppnoR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2022

That’s just brutal. It goes without saying that Russ wasn’t exactly in top form on Sunday as he completed 20 out of his 33 passes against the 49ers. Wilson went for 184 yards and was unable to score a touchdown.

Broncos fans were not very happy about their team’s performance in this one, and they made sure to let the squad know. Denver showered their team with boos throughout the evening, and there’s no denying that some of those were aimed at the direction of Russell Wilson.

Somehow, the Broncos still won. They scored their only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter and it was at that point when they finally took the lead over the Niners. Denver held on to their slim margin as they escaped with a rather unimpressive victory against a troubled Niners squad.

Wilson will hope to break out of his funk in Week 4 when the Broncos take on the winless Las Vegas Raiders in Allegiant Stadium.