By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Led by quarterback Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has not gone to plan. After falling to 4-11 on the season, the team opted to fire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

When the Broncos hired Hackett in the offseason, they were looking to add a head coach who would make the offense elite. While serving as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Hackett made the offense look elite. Unfortunately for the Broncos, he was not able to do the same.

With Hackett leading the charge, Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense averaged just 15.5 points per game. They have scored less than 20 points in 12 of their games this season.

Prior to firing Hackett, the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day 51-14.

On Wednesday, Russell Wilson spoke on the Broncos decision to fire Nathaniel Hackett. The veteran quarterback didn’t hold back on how he felt.

“Obviously devastated about coach Hackett because I think he’s an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father. This season has been a season that he never thought was going to happen the way that it did. He was the guy that put all of his time, all of his effort into us, as players, as staff members.” stated Wilson.

He then went on to add, “He’s going to be an amazing coach. He’s one of the brighter minds I have been around.”

Wilson then finished by saying, “The reality is that I wish I could have played better for him. Wish I could have played at the standard and the level that I have played at and know how to play at.”

Wilson and the Broncos thought highly of Hackett. They will now need to finish the season without him.

With the Broncos moving on from Hackett, senior assistant Jerry Rosburg has been named the interim head coach.