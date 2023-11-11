Bills star Von Miller isn't getting too worked up as he prepares to face the Broncos for the first time since he was traded in 2021.

For the first time since being traded in 2021, Von Miller gets to face his former team, the Denver Broncos.

Miller was selected second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and had spent his entire career with the Broncos prior to being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Even with this being a pretty big matchup, Miller isn't getting too worked up about it.

“I know it’s cliché, but it’s really just another game for me,” Miller told reporters ahead of the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Showdown with the Broncos, per DNVR.

The trade wasn't requested by Miller. Instead, the Broncos wanted to focus more on their younger players as well as free up some cap space. Thankfully there is no bad blood between Miller and the Broncos, despite the fact that he wanted to stay in Denver.

“I left on good terms,” Miller shared. “I left to go win a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everybody in that facility. Didn’t have any bad blood with anybody in there. For me, it was like I didn’t even want to leave. I cried real tears when I left.”

Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller on what it will feel like playing his former team on Monday Night #Broncos #Billspic.twitter.com/0GDkU94Hms — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 10, 2023

Despite the fact that he's facing the team he spent the majority of his career with, he's not looking to get revenge. Von Miller still has very close relationships with many people in the organization.

“I reflect back on my time there, and I don’t think there’s any other star player in the league that was treated the way I was treated… They love me there: my coaches, the players there, the front-office ladies, the fans there. Everybody loves me there. I don’t have that type of motivation or influence to go out there and play well and show these guys this or that. I just want to go out there and play well for me,” the Bills star added.

While he is donning new colors, there will always be a special place in his heart for the team that drafted him.

“One thing that will never change is my love for Broncos Country. They were with me through everything.”