If Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson were to choose between grass or turf, he will choose the former in a heartbeat. Wilson shared his thoughts on the matter in light of the Aaron Rodgers injury situation. The Broncos signal caller feels practicing and playing on grass is easier on the body, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Russell Wilson with his thoughts about playing on grass vs turf (which he played on for a decade in Seattle). Practicing on grass appears to be especially beneficial in his mind. Easier on your ankles and knees. pic.twitter.com/2onlE33wSW — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Big discussion obviously. You know, I don't know the signs of it all necessarily. I mean, obviously, I played in Seattle on turf for years. It didn't really seem to be a problem as much there but definitely practicing on grass and playing on grass is definitely easier on your body, for sure,” Wilson said on Wednesday.

“You know, I just think about practicing outside or versus inside and guys like practicing outside. I love practicing on the grass, too. I think it's better for your knees, your ankles, and all that stuff…It's interesting to see some of the injuries that happen on turf,” Wilson added.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Other NFL players agreed with Russell Wilson's assessment. They also chimed in on the grass vs. turf surface debate in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury. Rodgers' Jets teammates Randall Cobb and Breece Hall both prefer playing on grass surfaces

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has the same opinion as Cobb and Hall.

“But then MetLife, everyone knows 'bout that goddamn stadium. They need to get real grass. That's tough…It's obvious to see – a lot of guys have season-ending injuries there,” Slay said.

The Broncos' Russell Wilson and other NFL players have spoken. Playing on grass surfaces is the preferred choice so they can avoid season-ending injuries. Will the NFL eventually eliminate turf surfaces in the future? This hot-button topic will rage on in the next few weeks, for sure.