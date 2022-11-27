Published November 27, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen

The Denver Broncos suffered yet another disappointing loss in Week 12, falling to 3-8 on the year after the offense was held to just 10 points against the Carolina Panthers. Despite investing nearly $250 million in Russell Wilson this offseason, the veteran QB has been one of the worst in football at his position, and the Broncos are the worst offense in the NFL as a result. In fact, Denver’s offense is putting up the lowest scoring figure of any team since the 2000 Cleveland Browns averaged 10.1 points per game, in a nugget dug up by Field Yates.

Wilson and the Broncos are averaging a league-low 14.27 points per game this season. The only offensive team worse in the 21st century was the aforementioned Browns team, which put up 161 points across the entire 2000 NFL season.

The Broncos’ season-high in points was 23 during their loss to the Raiders on Oct. 2. It was one of three times they surpassed 20 points this year, the other two occasions coming in wins over the Raiders and Jaguars.

The Broncos were hopeful that Wilson would be their quarterback of the future and paid him as such after acquiring him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. So far, he’s looked anything but the part of a superstar QB, having posted pedestrian numbers throughout the season and failing to show up in clutch situations.

At 3-8, the loss vs. the Panthers all but guarantees the Broncos can kiss the playoffs goodbye, and now they’ll be left scratching their heads at how things went so awry in Russell Wilson’s first season.