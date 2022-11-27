Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season.

Not much has gone the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to a mere one scoring drive through three quarters, and overall, he is once again having apparent chemistry issues with his wide receiver corps.

For Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell, he may have just hit a breaking point with Wilson and the offense’s lackadaisical play.

After the Panthers capped off a seven-play drive with a field goal in the second half, Purcell was called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. As the veteran nose tackle was heading over to the sideline, he decided to unleash his frustrations on Wilson.

The Broncos’ well-rounded defense has done its job this season. Purcell and company entered Week 12 ranking in the top five in multiple defensive stats, including points per game (17.1). Still, the offense’s sluggish play is the main reason why Denver is on the verge of moving to five games under the .500 mark.

In the big picture, it will not get much easier for the Broncos over the remainder of the campaign, especially as they will have back-to-back crucial matchups coming up against the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.