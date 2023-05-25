The 2022 season was one to forget for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Wilson underperformed tremendously and injuries to several key players, including running back Javonte Williams, hampered the Broncos throughout the year.

Williams tore his ACL in Week 4, ending what was supposed to be a breakout campaign with the Broncos. Williams returned to practice for the first time since the injury on Thursday though. Wilson talked about what makes Williams so special.

“One of the best backs in the game,” Wilson said. “He’s a guy hard to tackle. He’s got great hands. He’s great in protection. He strikes guys in protection. He runs through holes, runs through tackles. He brings a lot of great confidence in what he can do.”

Williams showed his ability during his rookie season in 2021, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns, adding three more receiving scores. He split the workload with veteran Melvin Gordon.

Wilson and Williams were barely able to build a rapport last season due to the latter’s early-season injury. The fact that Williams is able to return to the practice field well before training camp starts, even in a limited capacity, is a great sign for the Broncos.

With new head coach Sean Payton taking over, the Broncos need all the positves they can find to help fix what was the worst scoring offense in football last season. A healthy Javonte Williams in the backfield paired with a newly motivated Russell Wilson under center should certainly lead to brighter days for the Broncos offense this season.