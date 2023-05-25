Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has taken another positive step forward in his injury rehab process.

The Broncos held Day 3 of their OTAs schedule on Thursday, and Williams was back on the field. He took part in a few running drills with the rest of the team, and he reportedly was seen running routes as well.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted during a press conference on Thursday that the team is simply being “smart” with Williams’ ongoing injury rehab.

“He’s working in a limited capacity,” Payton said. “We’re being smart.”

Williams’ 2022 season was cut short during Denver’s Week 4 road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The second-year running back suffered both a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee during the third quarter of the contest. He would not play for the Broncos again in the year, as he capped off his sophomore campaign in the NFL with 280 yards from scrimmage in four regular season contests played.

Williams has made promising progress from his injury over the past months, which prompted Payton to note earlier this month that the team does not expect him to open up training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

“Our current starter is doing extremely well,” Payton said. “I would tell you we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp, and that’s good news — [that’s] Javonte.

“His rehab is going well, and I don’t want to speak for him … or anybody else, but we get the daily reports. … But I’ve read a lot [about Williams’ status], but I think his rehab is going well.”

Denver opted not to haul in a running back during the 2023 NFL Draft, but it has bolstered its depth at the position in the offseason. For one, Broncos general manager George Paton reached an agreement with Samaje Perine on a two-year deal. Perine is coming off of a four-season run with the Cincinnati Bengals where he tallied 1,490 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns.

The Broncos’ OTAs schedule will continue on May 30. They will kick off their mandatory minicamp schedule on June 13.